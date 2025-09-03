通貨 / KMI
KMI: Kinder Morgan Inc
27.67 USD 0.10 (0.36%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KMIの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.49の安値と27.87の高値で取引されました。
Kinder Morgan Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KMI News
1日のレンジ
27.49 27.87
1年のレンジ
22.01 31.48
- 以前の終値
- 27.57
- 始値
- 27.53
- 買値
- 27.67
- 買値
- 27.97
- 安値
- 27.49
- 高値
- 27.87
- 出来高
- 11.179 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.47%
- 1年の変化
- 25.37%
