通貨 / KMI
KMI: Kinder Morgan Inc

27.67 USD 0.10 (0.36%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KMIの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.49の安値と27.87の高値で取引されました。

Kinder Morgan Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
27.49 27.87
1年のレンジ
22.01 31.48
以前の終値
27.57
始値
27.53
買値
27.67
買値
27.97
安値
27.49
高値
27.87
出来高
11.179 K
1日の変化
0.36%
1ヶ月の変化
3.48%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.47%
1年の変化
25.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K