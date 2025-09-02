货币 / KMI
KMI: Kinder Morgan Inc
27.39 USD 0.19 (0.70%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KMI汇率已更改0.70%。当日，交易品种以低点27.27和高点27.52进行交易。
关注Kinder Morgan Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.27 27.52
年范围
22.01 31.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.20
- 开盘价
- 27.27
- 卖价
- 27.39
- 买价
- 27.69
- 最低价
- 27.27
- 最高价
- 27.52
- 交易量
- 944
- 日变化
- 0.70%
- 月变化
- 2.43%
- 6个月变化
- -3.45%
- 年变化
- 24.11%
