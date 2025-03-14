Moedas / KLXE
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
1.80 USD 0.01 (0.55%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KLXE para hoje mudou para -0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.75 e o mais alto foi 1.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLXE Notícias
Faixa diária
1.75 1.88
Faixa anual
1.46 7.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Low
- 1.75
- High
- 1.88
- Volume
- 195
- Mudança diária
- -0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -47.52%
- Mudança anual
- -66.67%
