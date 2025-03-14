Currencies / KLXE
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
1.84 USD 0.05 (2.79%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KLXE exchange rate has changed by 2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.73 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KLXE News
- Klx Energy Services Posts 3% Sales Gain
- KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- KLX Energy earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Baker Hughes (BKR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klx Energy Services director McCaffrey sells $97,587 in stock
- US gas players refocus on Haynesville basin, buoyed by Trump LNG plans
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.73 1.84
Year Range
1.46 7.40
- Previous Close
- 1.79
- Open
- 1.80
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- 2.79%
- Month Change
- -5.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -46.36%
- Year Change
- -65.93%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev