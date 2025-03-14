통화 / KLXE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
1.86 USD 0.06 (3.33%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KLXE 환율이 오늘 3.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.77이고 고가는 1.88이었습니다.
KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLXE News
- Klx Energy Services Posts 3% Sales Gain
- KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- KLX Energy earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Baker Hughes (BKR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klx Energy Services director McCaffrey sells $97,587 in stock
- US gas players refocus on Haynesville basin, buoyed by Trump LNG plans
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.77 1.88
년간 변동
1.46 7.40
- 이전 종가
- 1.80
- 시가
- 1.79
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- 저가
- 1.77
- 고가
- 1.88
- 볼륨
- 221
- 일일 변동
- 3.33%
- 월 변동
- -4.62%
- 6개월 변동
- -45.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -65.56%
20 9월, 토요일