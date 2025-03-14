货币 / KLXE
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
1.81 USD 0.03 (1.63%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KLXE汇率已更改-1.63%。当日，交易品种以低点1.81和高点1.85进行交易。
关注KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLXE新闻
- Klx Energy Services Posts 3% Sales Gain
- KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- KLX Energy earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Baker Hughes (BKR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klx Energy Services director McCaffrey sells $97,587 in stock
- US gas players refocus on Haynesville basin, buoyed by Trump LNG plans
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.81 1.85
年范围
1.46 7.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.84
- 开盘价
- 1.85
- 卖价
- 1.81
- 买价
- 2.11
- 最低价
- 1.81
- 最高价
- 1.85
- 交易量
- 13
- 日变化
- -1.63%
- 月变化
- -7.18%
- 6个月变化
- -47.23%
- 年变化
- -66.48%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值