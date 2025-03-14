QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KLXE
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

1.86 USD 0.06 (3.33%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KLXE ha avuto una variazione del 3.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.77 e ad un massimo di 1.88.

Segui le dinamiche di KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.77 1.88
Intervallo Annuale
1.46 7.40
Chiusura Precedente
1.80
Apertura
1.79
Bid
1.86
Ask
2.16
Minimo
1.77
Massimo
1.88
Volume
221
Variazione giornaliera
3.33%
Variazione Mensile
-4.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-45.77%
Variazione Annuale
-65.56%
