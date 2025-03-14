Valute / KLXE
KLXE: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
1.86 USD 0.06 (3.33%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KLXE ha avuto una variazione del 3.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.77 e ad un massimo di 1.88.
Segui le dinamiche di KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KLXE News
- Klx Energy Services Posts 3% Sales Gain
- KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- KLX Energy earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Core Laboratories (CLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Baker Hughes (BKR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Klx Energy Services director McCaffrey sells $97,587 in stock
- US gas players refocus on Haynesville basin, buoyed by Trump LNG plans
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.77 1.88
Intervallo Annuale
1.46 7.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.80
- Apertura
- 1.79
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Minimo
- 1.77
- Massimo
- 1.88
- Volume
- 221
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -45.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -65.56%
