Moedas / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.61 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IYR para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 96.40 e o mais alto foi 97.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
96.40 97.12
Faixa anual
81.53 103.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.63
- Open
- 96.57
- Bid
- 96.61
- Ask
- 96.91
- Low
- 96.40
- High
- 97.12
- Volume
- 8.688 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.73%
- Mudança anual
- -5.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh