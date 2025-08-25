Divisas / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.63 USD 0.06 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IYR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 96.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 98.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
96.52 98.16
Rango anual
81.53 103.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 96.69
- Open
- 96.95
- Bid
- 96.63
- Ask
- 96.93
- Low
- 96.52
- High
- 98.16
- Volumen
- 10.045 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.75%
- Cambio anual
- -5.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B