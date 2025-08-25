Currencies / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.11 USD 0.50 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IYR exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.08 and at a high of 96.91.
Follow iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
96.08 96.91
Year Range
81.53 103.45
- Previous Close
- 96.61
- Open
- 96.71
- Bid
- 96.11
- Ask
- 96.41
- Low
- 96.08
- High
- 96.91
- Volume
- 7.440 K
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.21%
- Year Change
- -5.93%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K