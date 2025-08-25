クォートセクション
通貨 / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

96.61 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYRの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.40の安値と97.12の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
96.40 97.12
1年のレンジ
81.53 103.45
以前の終値
96.63
始値
96.57
買値
96.61
買値
96.91
安値
96.40
高値
97.12
出来高
8.688 K
1日の変化
-0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.08%
6ヶ月の変化
0.73%
1年の変化
-5.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K