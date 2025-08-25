通貨 / IYR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.61 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IYRの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.40の安値と97.12の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYR News
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- Beyond 60/40: How Adaptive Asset Allocation Outperforms Traditional Portfolios
- Opinion: Wall Street hates REITs — why that might be good news for you
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Global Commercial Real Estate Outlook: Autumn 2025
- U.S. Commercial Real Estate Outlook: Autumn 2025
- World Stocks Lead August Surge: Broad-Based Rally Lifts Most Assets
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Calm Before The Cut
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Pending Home Sales Plunge in Midwest, Near Record Lows in All Regions As Supply Balloons
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Prices Fall For Fourth Straight Month
- Supply, Not Sun, Powers Housing Gains
- IYRI ETF: Balancing Yield And Risk (BATS:IYRI)
- Firing Of Cook Positive For Rates And Stock Market
- New Home Sales Inch Down 0.6% In July
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
1日のレンジ
96.40 97.12
1年のレンジ
81.53 103.45
- 以前の終値
- 96.63
- 始値
- 96.57
- 買値
- 96.61
- 買値
- 96.91
- 安値
- 96.40
- 高値
- 97.12
- 出来高
- 8.688 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.73%
- 1年の変化
- -5.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K