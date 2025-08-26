Valute / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.11 USD 0.50 (0.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IYR ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 96.08 e ad un massimo di 96.91.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IYR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
96.08 96.91
Intervallo Annuale
81.53 103.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 96.61
- Apertura
- 96.71
- Bid
- 96.11
- Ask
- 96.41
- Minimo
- 96.08
- Massimo
- 96.91
- Volume
- 7.440 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.93%
21 settembre, domenica