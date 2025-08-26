통화 / IYR
IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
96.11 USD 0.50 (0.52%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IYR 환율이 오늘 -0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 96.08이고 고가는 96.91이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
96.08 96.91
년간 변동
81.53 103.45
- 이전 종가
- 96.61
- 시가
- 96.71
- Bid
- 96.11
- Ask
- 96.41
- 저가
- 96.08
- 고가
- 96.91
- 볼륨
- 7.440 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.52%
- 월 변동
- -0.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.21%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.93%
20 9월, 토요일