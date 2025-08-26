시세섹션
통화 / IYR
주식로 돌아가기

IYR: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

96.11 USD 0.50 (0.52%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IYR 환율이 오늘 -0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 96.08이고 고가는 96.91이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IYR News

일일 변동 비율
96.08 96.91
년간 변동
81.53 103.45
이전 종가
96.61
시가
96.71
Bid
96.11
Ask
96.41
저가
96.08
고가
96.91
볼륨
7.440 K
일일 변동
-0.52%
월 변동
-0.60%
6개월 변동
0.21%
년간 변동율
-5.93%
20 9월, 토요일