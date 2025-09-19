CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / IWP
Voltar para Ações

IWP: iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF

145.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IWP para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 144.93 e o mais alto foi 145.28.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWP Notícias

Faixa diária
144.93 145.28
Faixa anual
99.85 145.50
Fechamento anterior
145.18
Open
145.18
Bid
145.18
Ask
145.48
Low
144.93
High
145.28
Volume
151
Mudança diária
0.00%
Mudança mensal
3.17%
Mudança de 6 meses
23.52%
Mudança anual
23.54%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%