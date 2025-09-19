Moedas / IWP
IWP: iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF
145.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWP para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 144.93 e o mais alto foi 145.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IWP Notícias
Faixa diária
144.93 145.28
Faixa anual
99.85 145.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 145.18
- Open
- 145.18
- Bid
- 145.18
- Ask
- 145.48
- Low
- 144.93
- High
- 145.28
- Volume
- 151
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.52%
- Mudança anual
- 23.54%
