IWP: iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF

145.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.93 and at a high of 145.28.

Follow iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IWP News

Daily Range
144.93 145.28
Year Range
99.85 145.50
Previous Close
145.18
Open
145.18
Bid
145.18
Ask
145.48
Low
144.93
High
145.28
Volume
151
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
3.17%
6 Months Change
23.52%
Year Change
23.54%
