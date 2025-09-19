通貨 / IWP
IWP: iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF
145.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IWPの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり144.93の安値と145.28の高値で取引されました。
iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IWP News
1日のレンジ
144.93 145.28
1年のレンジ
99.85 145.50
- 以前の終値
- 145.18
- 始値
- 145.18
- 買値
- 145.18
- 買値
- 145.48
- 安値
- 144.93
- 高値
- 145.28
- 出来高
- 151
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.52%
- 1年の変化
- 23.54%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%