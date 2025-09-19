クォートセクション
通貨 / IWP
IWP: iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF

145.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IWPの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり144.93の安値と145.28の高値で取引されました。

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
144.93 145.28
1年のレンジ
99.85 145.50
以前の終値
145.18
始値
145.18
買値
145.18
買値
145.48
安値
144.93
高値
145.28
出来高
151
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
3.17%
6ヶ月の変化
23.52%
1年の変化
23.54%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
経常収支
実際
$​-251.312 B
期待
$​-406.051 B
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
期待
4.04 M
4.01 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
期待
-2.0%
2.0%
16:35
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
2年債入札
実際
期待
3.641%