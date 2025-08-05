Moedas / ITRI
ITRI: Itron Inc
118.69 USD 0.78 (0.66%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ITRI para hoje mudou para 0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.69 e o mais alto foi 118.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Itron Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ITRI Notícias
Faixa diária
118.69 118.94
Faixa anual
90.11 140.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 117.91
- Open
- 118.94
- Bid
- 118.69
- Ask
- 118.99
- Low
- 118.69
- High
- 118.94
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.66%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.32%
- Mudança anual
- 11.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh