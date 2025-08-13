Devises / ITRI
ITRI: Itron Inc
120.63 USD 0.46 (0.38%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ITRI a changé de -0.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 120.06 et à un maximum de 123.70.
Suivez la dynamique Itron Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
120.06 123.70
Range Annuel
90.11 140.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 121.09
- Ouverture
- 123.14
- Bid
- 120.63
- Ask
- 120.93
- Plus Bas
- 120.06
- Plus Haut
- 123.70
- Volume
- 1.781 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.38%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.49%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 15.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.50%
20 septembre, samedi