ITRI: Itron Inc
118.09 USD 2.08 (1.73%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITRI exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.52 and at a high of 121.09.
Follow Itron Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ITRI News
- Itron Stock: Look Beyond Topline Miss And Focus On Cashflow (NASDAQ:ITRI)
- Itron: Delivering On Margins, Now Looking For Sales Growth (NASDAQ:ITRI)
- Why Itron (ITRI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- 5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Worth Buying in September
- Here's Why Itron (ITRI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Is Itron (ITRI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Itron (ITRI)
- Itron appoints former Southern California Gas CEO to board
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Zacks.com featured highlights Itron, Teleflex, Popular and PHINIA
- Water Authority of Fiji begins smart metering deployment with Itron
- 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks That Could Help You Crush the Market
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Itron Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AMETEK and Itron
- Itron appoints Ultra Clean Holdings CFO Sheri Savage to board
- Why Itron (ITRI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Is Itron (ITRI) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- 2 Electronics Testing Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Is Itron (ITRI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Itron at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Adjustments and Growth Plans
- Here's Why Itron (ITRI) is a Strong Value Stock
- Itron ITRI Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stephens raises Itron stock price target to $130 on record margins
Daily Range
117.52 121.09
Year Range
90.11 140.04
- Previous Close
- 120.17
- Open
- 120.50
- Bid
- 118.09
- Ask
- 118.39
- Low
- 117.52
- High
- 121.09
- Volume
- 799
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- -2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.75%
- Year Change
- 11.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%