ITRI: Itron Inc
121.09 USD 3.18 (2.70%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ITRI hat sich für heute um 2.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 118.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 121.84 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Itron Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
118.69 121.84
Jahresspanne
90.11 140.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 117.91
- Eröffnung
- 118.94
- Bid
- 121.09
- Ask
- 121.39
- Tief
- 118.69
- Hoch
- 121.84
- Volumen
- 1.894 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.70%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.61%
- Jahresänderung
- 13.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K