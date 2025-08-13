KurseKategorien
ITRI: Itron Inc

121.09 USD 3.18 (2.70%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ITRI hat sich für heute um 2.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 118.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 121.84 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Itron Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
118.69 121.84
Jahresspanne
90.11 140.04
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
117.91
Eröffnung
118.94
Bid
121.09
Ask
121.39
Tief
118.69
Hoch
121.84
Volumen
1.894 K
Tagesänderung
2.70%
Monatsänderung
-0.12%
6-Monatsänderung
15.61%
Jahresänderung
13.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K