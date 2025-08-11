Divisas / ITRI
ITRI: Itron Inc
117.91 USD 0.44 (0.37%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ITRI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 117.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 119.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Itron Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
117.14 119.81
Rango anual
90.11 140.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 117.47
- Open
- 117.84
- Bid
- 117.91
- Ask
- 118.21
- Low
- 117.14
- High
- 119.81
- Volumen
- 1.097 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.57%
- Cambio anual
- 10.94%
