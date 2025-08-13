Valute / ITRI
ITRI: Itron Inc
120.63 USD 0.46 (0.38%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITRI ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.06 e ad un massimo di 123.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Itron Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ITRI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
120.06 123.70
Intervallo Annuale
90.11 140.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 121.09
- Apertura
- 123.14
- Bid
- 120.63
- Ask
- 120.93
- Minimo
- 120.06
- Massimo
- 123.70
- Volume
- 1.781 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.50%
20 settembre, sabato