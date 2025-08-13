QuotazioniSezioni
ITRI: Itron Inc

120.63 USD 0.46 (0.38%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ITRI ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.06 e ad un massimo di 123.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Itron Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
120.06 123.70
Intervallo Annuale
90.11 140.04
Chiusura Precedente
121.09
Apertura
123.14
Bid
120.63
Ask
120.93
Minimo
120.06
Massimo
123.70
Volume
1.781 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
15.17%
Variazione Annuale
13.50%
