货币 / ITRI
ITRI: Itron Inc
117.70 USD 0.23 (0.20%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ITRI汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点117.47和高点118.72进行交易。
关注Itron Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ITRI新闻
日范围
117.47 118.72
年范围
90.11 140.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 117.47
- 开盘价
- 117.84
- 卖价
- 117.70
- 买价
- 118.00
- 最低价
- 117.47
- 最高价
- 118.72
- 交易量
- 96
- 日变化
- 0.20%
- 月变化
- -2.91%
- 6个月变化
- 12.37%
- 年变化
- 10.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值