Moedas / ICFI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ICFI: ICF International Inc
97.09 USD 0.48 (0.50%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ICFI para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 96.34 e o mais alto foi 98.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ICF International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICFI Notícias
- Is ICF International (ICFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- ICF secures $40 million contract for Southern California energy programs
- Is ICF International (ICFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- ICF unveils Fathom AI suite for federal agencies
- ICF International: Fathom Hint At AI-Driven Rerating Potential (ICFI)
- ICF International Stock Rises 5.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ICF (ICFI) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: ICF International Q2 2025 beats EPS, misses revenue
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ICF International: One Big Beautiful Headwind Expected To Continue In Q2
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ICF Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune
- ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- ICF International at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Insights
- ICF to Present at the 2025 Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
- icf international reports results of annual stockholder meeting
- ICF to Present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WALSX)
- ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
96.34 98.26
Faixa anual
75.97 179.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.61
- Open
- 96.81
- Bid
- 97.09
- Ask
- 97.39
- Low
- 96.34
- High
- 98.26
- Volume
- 28
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.22%
- Mudança anual
- -41.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh