ICFI: ICF International Inc
95.19 USD 2.58 (2.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ICFI ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.00 e ad un massimo di 98.68.
Segui le dinamiche di ICF International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.00 98.68
Intervallo Annuale
75.97 179.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.77
- Apertura
- 97.92
- Bid
- 95.19
- Ask
- 95.49
- Minimo
- 95.00
- Massimo
- 98.68
- Volume
- 261
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.57%
20 settembre, sabato