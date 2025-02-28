QuotazioniSezioni
ICFI
ICFI: ICF International Inc

95.19 USD 2.58 (2.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICFI ha avuto una variazione del -2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.00 e ad un massimo di 98.68.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.00 98.68
Intervallo Annuale
75.97 179.67
Chiusura Precedente
97.77
Apertura
97.92
Bid
95.19
Ask
95.49
Minimo
95.00
Massimo
98.68
Volume
261
Variazione giornaliera
-2.64%
Variazione Mensile
-2.68%
Variazione Semestrale
11.99%
Variazione Annuale
-42.57%
20 settembre, sabato