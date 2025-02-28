QuotesSections
Currencies / ICFI
Back to US Stock Market

ICFI: ICF International Inc

100.58 USD 0.88 (0.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICFI exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.05 and at a high of 101.00.

Follow ICF International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICFI News

Daily Range
99.05 101.00
Year Range
75.97 179.67
Previous Close
99.70
Open
99.70
Bid
100.58
Ask
100.88
Low
99.05
High
101.00
Volume
561
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
2.83%
6 Months Change
18.33%
Year Change
-39.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%