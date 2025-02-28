Currencies / ICFI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ICFI: ICF International Inc
100.58 USD 0.88 (0.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICFI exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.05 and at a high of 101.00.
Follow ICF International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICFI News
- Is ICF International (ICFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- ICF secures $40 million contract for Southern California energy programs
- Is ICF International (ICFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- ICF unveils Fathom AI suite for federal agencies
- ICF International: Fathom Hint At AI-Driven Rerating Potential (ICFI)
- ICF International Stock Rises 5.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ICF (ICFI) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: ICF International Q2 2025 beats EPS, misses revenue
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ICF International: One Big Beautiful Headwind Expected To Continue In Q2
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ICF Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune
- ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- ICF International at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Insights
- ICF to Present at the 2025 Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
- icf international reports results of annual stockholder meeting
- ICF to Present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WALSX)
- ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
99.05 101.00
Year Range
75.97 179.67
- Previous Close
- 99.70
- Open
- 99.70
- Bid
- 100.58
- Ask
- 100.88
- Low
- 99.05
- High
- 101.00
- Volume
- 561
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 2.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.33%
- Year Change
- -39.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%