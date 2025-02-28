CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ICFI
Volver a Acciones

ICFI: ICF International Inc

96.61 USD 3.97 (3.95%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ICFI de hoy ha cambiado un -3.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 96.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ICF International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICFI News

Rango diario
96.48 101.50
Rango anual
75.97 179.67
Cierres anteriores
100.58
Open
100.19
Bid
96.61
Ask
96.91
Low
96.48
High
101.50
Volumen
391
Cambio diario
-3.95%
Cambio mensual
-1.23%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.66%
Cambio anual
-41.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B