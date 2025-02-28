Divisas / ICFI
ICFI: ICF International Inc
96.61 USD 3.97 (3.95%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ICFI de hoy ha cambiado un -3.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 96.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ICF International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ICFI News
Rango diario
96.48 101.50
Rango anual
75.97 179.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.58
- Open
- 100.19
- Bid
- 96.61
- Ask
- 96.91
- Low
- 96.48
- High
- 101.50
- Volumen
- 391
- Cambio diario
- -3.95%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.66%
- Cambio anual
- -41.71%
