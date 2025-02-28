Währungen / ICFI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ICFI: ICF International Inc
97.77 USD 1.16 (1.20%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ICFI hat sich für heute um 1.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 98.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ICF International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICFI News
- Is ICF International (ICFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- ICF secures $40 million contract for Southern California energy programs
- Is ICF International (ICFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- ICF unveils Fathom AI suite for federal agencies
- ICF International: Fathom Hint At AI-Driven Rerating Potential (ICFI)
- ICF International Stock Rises 5.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ICF (ICFI) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: ICF International Q2 2025 beats EPS, misses revenue
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ICF International: One Big Beautiful Headwind Expected To Continue In Q2
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ICF Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune
- ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- ICF International at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Insights
- ICF to Present at the 2025 Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
- icf international reports results of annual stockholder meeting
- ICF to Present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WALSX)
- ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
96.34 98.49
Jahresspanne
75.97 179.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 96.61
- Eröffnung
- 96.81
- Bid
- 97.77
- Ask
- 98.07
- Tief
- 96.34
- Hoch
- 98.49
- Volumen
- 293
- Tagesänderung
- 1.20%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -41.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K