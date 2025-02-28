Devises / ICFI
ICFI: ICF International Inc
95.19 USD 2.58 (2.64%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ICFI a changé de -2.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 95.00 et à un maximum de 98.68.
Suivez la dynamique ICF International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
95.00 98.68
Range Annuel
75.97 179.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 97.77
- Ouverture
- 97.92
- Bid
- 95.19
- Ask
- 95.49
- Plus Bas
- 95.00
- Plus Haut
- 98.68
- Volume
- 261
- Changement quotidien
- -2.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.99%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.57%
20 septembre, samedi