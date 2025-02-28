货币 / ICFI
ICFI: ICF International Inc
99.48 USD 1.10 (1.09%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ICFI汇率已更改-1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点99.21和高点101.50进行交易。
关注ICF International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ICFI新闻
- Is ICF International (ICFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- ICF secures $40 million contract for Southern California energy programs
- Is ICF International (ICFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- ICF unveils Fathom AI suite for federal agencies
- ICF International: Fathom Hint At AI-Driven Rerating Potential (ICFI)
- ICF International Stock Rises 5.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ICF (ICFI) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: ICF International Q2 2025 beats EPS, misses revenue
- ICF International (ICFI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ICF International: One Big Beautiful Headwind Expected To Continue In Q2
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ICF Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune
- ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- ICF International at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Insights
- ICF to Present at the 2025 Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
- icf international reports results of annual stockholder meeting
- ICF to Present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WALSX)
- ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
99.21 101.50
年范围
75.97 179.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 100.58
- 开盘价
- 100.19
- 卖价
- 99.48
- 买价
- 99.78
- 最低价
- 99.21
- 最高价
- 101.50
- 交易量
- 101
- 日变化
- -1.09%
- 月变化
- 1.71%
- 6个月变化
- 17.04%
- 年变化
- -39.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值