Moedas / HLNE
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A
150.98 USD 4.85 (3.32%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLNE para hoje mudou para 3.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 147.78 e o mais alto foi 152.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
147.78 152.41
Faixa anual
124.10 203.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 146.13
- Open
- 149.19
- Bid
- 150.98
- Ask
- 151.28
- Low
- 147.78
- High
- 152.41
- Volume
- 729
- Mudança diária
- 3.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.66%
- Mudança anual
- -9.96%
