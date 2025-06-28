Currencies / HLNE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A
147.58 USD 1.05 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLNE exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.44 and at a high of 147.91.
Follow Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLNE News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Buy 5 Investment Management Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns
- Hamilton Lane shareholders approve director, executive pay, and auditor at annual meeting
- Hamilton Lane stock falls after pricing public offering
- Hamilton Lane prices $77.5 million public offering of class A common stock
- Hamilton Lane announces public offering of 528,705 shares
- Flexential secures $1B in capital to fund data center expansion
- How One Big Private-Equity Fund Makes Its Numbers Incomprehensible
- PennantPark forms $500 million joint venture with Hamilton Lane
- Hamilton Lane stock price target raised to $168 from $160 at KBW
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 EPS Falls 13%
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hamilton Lane Q1 2025 beats forecasts with strong EPS
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on Hamilton Lane stock despite earnings beat
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hamilton Lane earnings beat by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Will Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- SEI Investments: Room For Further Upside, But Key Risks Remain (NASDAQ:SEIC)
- Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeff Neubig as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
Daily Range
145.44 147.91
Year Range
124.10 203.72
- Previous Close
- 146.53
- Open
- 146.53
- Bid
- 147.58
- Ask
- 147.88
- Low
- 145.44
- High
- 147.91
- Volume
- 514
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.63%
- Year Change
- -11.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev