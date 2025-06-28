QuotesSections
Currencies / HLNE
Back to US Stock Market

HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A

147.58 USD 1.05 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HLNE exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.44 and at a high of 147.91.

Follow Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HLNE News

Daily Range
145.44 147.91
Year Range
124.10 203.72
Previous Close
146.53
Open
146.53
Bid
147.58
Ask
147.88
Low
145.44
High
147.91
Volume
514
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-2.63%
6 Months Change
-0.63%
Year Change
-11.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev