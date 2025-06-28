货币 / HLNE
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A
146.13 USD 1.45 (0.98%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HLNE汇率已更改-0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点145.55和高点150.31进行交易。
关注Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
145.55 150.31
年范围
124.10 203.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 147.58
- 开盘价
- 147.63
- 卖价
- 146.13
- 买价
- 146.43
- 最低价
- 145.55
- 最高价
- 150.31
- 交易量
- 465
- 日变化
- -0.98%
- 月变化
- -3.59%
- 6个月变化
- -1.61%
- 年变化
- -12.85%
