Valute / HLNE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A
150.36 USD 0.62 (0.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLNE ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 148.70 e ad un massimo di 150.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLNE News
- Goldman Sachs alza il rating delle azioni Hamilton Lane per la crescita nel canale wealth
- Hamilton Lane stock rating upgraded by Goldman Sachs on wealth channel growth
- Il CFO di Cohen & Steers Raja Dakkuri si dimetterà a ottobre
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Buy 5 Investment Management Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns
- Hamilton Lane shareholders approve director, executive pay, and auditor at annual meeting
- Hamilton Lane stock falls after pricing public offering
- Hamilton Lane prices $77.5 million public offering of class A common stock
- Hamilton Lane announces public offering of 528,705 shares
- Flexential secures $1B in capital to fund data center expansion
- How One Big Private-Equity Fund Makes Its Numbers Incomprehensible
- PennantPark forms $500 million joint venture with Hamilton Lane
- Hamilton Lane stock price target raised to $168 from $160 at KBW
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 EPS Falls 13%
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hamilton Lane Q1 2025 beats forecasts with strong EPS
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on Hamilton Lane stock despite earnings beat
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hamilton Lane earnings beat by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Will Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- SEI Investments: Room For Further Upside, But Key Risks Remain (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
148.70 150.88
Intervallo Annuale
124.10 203.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 150.98
- Apertura
- 150.66
- Bid
- 150.36
- Ask
- 150.66
- Minimo
- 148.70
- Massimo
- 150.88
- Volume
- 1.226 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.33%
21 settembre, domenica