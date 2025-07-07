QuotazioniSezioni
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A

150.36 USD 0.62 (0.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HLNE ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 148.70 e ad un massimo di 150.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
148.70 150.88
Intervallo Annuale
124.10 203.72
Chiusura Precedente
150.98
Apertura
150.66
Bid
150.36
Ask
150.66
Minimo
148.70
Massimo
150.88
Volume
1.226 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.41%
Variazione Mensile
-0.80%
Variazione Semestrale
1.24%
Variazione Annuale
-10.33%
