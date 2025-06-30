통화 / HLNE
HLNE: Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A
150.36 USD 0.62 (0.41%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HLNE 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 148.70이고 고가는 150.88이었습니다.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
148.70 150.88
년간 변동
124.10 203.72
- 이전 종가
- 150.98
- 시가
- 150.66
- Bid
- 150.36
- Ask
- 150.66
- 저가
- 148.70
- 고가
- 150.88
- 볼륨
- 1.226 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.41%
- 월 변동
- -0.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.33%
20 9월, 토요일