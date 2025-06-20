Moedas / HIW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
31.87 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HIW para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.76 e o mais alto foi 32.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Highwoods Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIW Notícias
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Highwoods acquires Legacy Union Parking Garage in Charlotte for $111.5m
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million loan maturity to January 2029
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million term loan maturity to 2029
- Highwoods Properties: Occupancy Rates Rising, Dampening Dividend Yield Appeal (HIW)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Highwoods (HIW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Highwoods Properties Q2 2025 sees EPS beat amid mixed reactions
- Compared to Estimates, Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Highwoods Properties (HIW) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Highwoods Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digital Realty's Q2 Core FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Alexandria's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Declines
- Digital Realty to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Morgan Stanley raises Highwoods Properties stock price target to $23
- Alexandria to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- SL Green's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Rental Rates Grow, '25 Views Raised
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Truist Securities downgrades Highwoods Properties stock to Hold on office sector concerns
- Highwoods to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results Tuesday, July 29th
- Highwoods Properties Stock: FFO Set To Begin Recovery From 2021-2024 Slump (NYSE:HIW)
Faixa diária
31.76 32.01
Faixa anual
24.18 36.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.83
- Open
- 32.01
- Bid
- 31.87
- Ask
- 32.17
- Low
- 31.76
- High
- 32.01
- Volume
- 65
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.56%
- Mudança anual
- -4.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh