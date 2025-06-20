CotationsSections
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc

31.64 USD 0.52 (1.62%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HIW a changé de -1.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.49 et à un maximum de 32.20.

Suivez la dynamique Highwoods Properties Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
31.49 32.20
Range Annuel
24.18 36.79
Clôture Précédente
32.16
Ouverture
32.05
Bid
31.64
Ask
31.94
Plus Bas
31.49
Plus Haut
32.20
Volume
1.275 K
Changement quotidien
-1.62%
Changement Mensuel
1.44%
Changement à 6 Mois
6.78%
Changement Annuel
-5.24%
20 septembre, samedi