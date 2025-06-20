通貨 / HIW
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
32.16 USD 0.33 (1.04%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HIWの今日の為替レートは、1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.76の安値と32.28の高値で取引されました。
Highwoods Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.76 32.28
1年のレンジ
24.18 36.79
- 以前の終値
- 31.83
- 始値
- 32.01
- 買値
- 32.16
- 買値
- 32.46
- 安値
- 31.76
- 高値
- 32.28
- 出来高
- 1.418 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.54%
- 1年の変化
- -3.68%
