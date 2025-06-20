Currencies / HIW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
32.05 USD 0.17 (0.53%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HIW exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.84 and at a high of 32.39.
Follow Highwoods Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIW News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Highwoods acquires Legacy Union Parking Garage in Charlotte for $111.5m
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million loan maturity to January 2029
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million term loan maturity to 2029
- Highwoods Properties: Occupancy Rates Rising, Dampening Dividend Yield Appeal (HIW)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Highwoods (HIW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Highwoods Properties Q2 2025 sees EPS beat amid mixed reactions
- Compared to Estimates, Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Highwoods Properties (HIW) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Highwoods Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digital Realty's Q2 Core FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Alexandria's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Declines
- Digital Realty to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Morgan Stanley raises Highwoods Properties stock price target to $23
- Alexandria to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- SL Green's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Rental Rates Grow, '25 Views Raised
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Truist Securities downgrades Highwoods Properties stock to Hold on office sector concerns
- Highwoods to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results Tuesday, July 29th
- Highwoods Properties Stock: FFO Set To Begin Recovery From 2021-2024 Slump (NYSE:HIW)
Daily Range
31.84 32.39
Year Range
24.18 36.79
- Previous Close
- 32.22
- Open
- 32.25
- Bid
- 32.05
- Ask
- 32.35
- Low
- 31.84
- High
- 32.39
- Volume
- 943
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.17%
- Year Change
- -4.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%