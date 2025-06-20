Divisas / HIW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
31.83 USD 0.36 (1.12%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HIW de hoy ha cambiado un -1.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.69, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Highwoods Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIW News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Highwoods acquires Legacy Union Parking Garage in Charlotte for $111.5m
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million loan maturity to January 2029
- Highwoods Properties extends $200 million term loan maturity to 2029
- Highwoods Properties: Occupancy Rates Rising, Dampening Dividend Yield Appeal (HIW)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Highwoods (HIW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Highwoods Properties Q2 2025 sees EPS beat amid mixed reactions
- Compared to Estimates, Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Highwoods Properties (HIW) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Highwoods Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digital Realty's Q2 Core FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Alexandria's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Declines
- Digital Realty to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Morgan Stanley raises Highwoods Properties stock price target to $23
- Alexandria to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- SL Green's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Rental Rates Grow, '25 Views Raised
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Truist Securities downgrades Highwoods Properties stock to Hold on office sector concerns
- Highwoods to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results Tuesday, July 29th
- Highwoods Properties Stock: FFO Set To Begin Recovery From 2021-2024 Slump (NYSE:HIW)
Rango diario
31.69 32.48
Rango anual
24.18 36.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.19
- Open
- 32.19
- Bid
- 31.83
- Ask
- 32.13
- Low
- 31.69
- High
- 32.48
- Volumen
- 2.152 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.42%
- Cambio anual
- -4.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B