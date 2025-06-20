货币 / HIW
HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
32.07 USD 0.12 (0.37%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HIW汇率已更改-0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点32.03和高点32.46进行交易。
关注Highwoods Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
32.03 32.46
年范围
24.18 36.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.19
- 开盘价
- 32.19
- 卖价
- 32.07
- 买价
- 32.37
- 最低价
- 32.03
- 最高价
- 32.46
- 交易量
- 507
- 日变化
- -0.37%
- 月变化
- 2.82%
- 6个月变化
- 8.23%
- 年变化
- -3.95%
