QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HIW
Tornare a Azioni

HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc

31.64 USD 0.52 (1.62%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HIW ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.49 e ad un massimo di 32.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Highwoods Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HIW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.49 32.20
Intervallo Annuale
24.18 36.79
Chiusura Precedente
32.16
Apertura
32.05
Bid
31.64
Ask
31.94
Minimo
31.49
Massimo
32.20
Volume
1.275 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
1.44%
Variazione Semestrale
6.78%
Variazione Annuale
-5.24%
20 settembre, sabato