HIW: Highwoods Properties Inc
31.64 USD 0.52 (1.62%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HIW ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.49 e ad un massimo di 32.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Highwoods Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.49 32.20
Intervallo Annuale
24.18 36.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.16
- Apertura
- 32.05
- Bid
- 31.64
- Ask
- 31.94
- Minimo
- 31.49
- Massimo
- 32.20
- Volume
- 1.275 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.24%
20 settembre, sabato