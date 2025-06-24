Moedas / HGTY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A
13.02 USD 0.62 (5.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HGTY para hoje mudou para 5.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.51 e o mais alto foi 13.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hagerty Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGTY Notícias
- Ação da Hagerty atinge máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 12,99
- Hagerty stock hits 52-week high at 12.99 USD
- Oppenheimer inicia cobertura da Hagerty com classificação de Outperform
- Oppenheimer initiates Hagerty stock with Outperform rating on classic car niche
- Hagerty stock reaches 52-week high at 12.04 USD
- Hagerty holding sells shares worth $11 million
- Hagerty Stock: Reasonably Valued With Plenty Of Growth For The Next Five Years (NYSE:HGTY)
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Hagerty Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- Earnings call transcript: Hagerty Q2 2025 misses EPS but sees revenue surge
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hagerty Q2 2025 presentation: 18% revenue growth drives increased full-year outlook
- Hagerty earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Hagerty beats revenue estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Hagerty adds senior executives to insurance leadership team
- Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Hagerty (HGTY) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Will Hagerty (HGTY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Broad Arrow to host Las Vegas collector car auction at Wynn
- Hagerty appoints Marc Burns as SVP of brand and marketing
- Hagerty director Kauffman sells $508k in shares
Faixa diária
12.51 13.32
Faixa anual
8.03 13.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.40
- Open
- 12.51
- Bid
- 13.02
- Ask
- 13.32
- Low
- 12.51
- High
- 13.32
- Volume
- 294
- Mudança diária
- 5.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.67%
- Mudança anual
- 28.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh