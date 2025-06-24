クォートセクション
通貨 / HGTY
HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A

12.98 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HGTYの今日の為替レートは、-0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.89の安値と13.06の高値で取引されました。

Hagerty Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

HGTY News

1日のレンジ
12.89 13.06
1年のレンジ
8.03 13.32
以前の終値
13.02
始値
12.92
買値
12.98
買値
13.28
安値
12.89
高値
13.06
出来高
217
1日の変化
-0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
16.00%
6ヶ月の変化
44.22%
1年の変化
27.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K