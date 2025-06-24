通貨 / HGTY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A
12.98 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HGTYの今日の為替レートは、-0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.89の安値と13.06の高値で取引されました。
Hagerty Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGTY News
- ハガティ株、52週間高値の12.99ドルを記録
- Hagerty stock hits 52-week high at 12.99 USD
- オッペンハイマー、クラシックカー特化のハガティ株を「アウトパフォーム」で開始
- Oppenheimer initiates Hagerty stock with Outperform rating on classic car niche
- Hagerty stock reaches 52-week high at 12.04 USD
- Hagerty holding sells shares worth $11 million
- Hagerty Stock: Reasonably Valued With Plenty Of Growth For The Next Five Years (NYSE:HGTY)
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Hagerty Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- Earnings call transcript: Hagerty Q2 2025 misses EPS but sees revenue surge
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hagerty Q2 2025 presentation: 18% revenue growth drives increased full-year outlook
- Hagerty earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Hagerty beats revenue estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Hagerty adds senior executives to insurance leadership team
- Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Hagerty (HGTY) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Will Hagerty (HGTY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Broad Arrow to host Las Vegas collector car auction at Wynn
- Hagerty appoints Marc Burns as SVP of brand and marketing
- Hagerty director Kauffman sells $508k in shares
1日のレンジ
12.89 13.06
1年のレンジ
8.03 13.32
- 以前の終値
- 13.02
- 始値
- 12.92
- 買値
- 12.98
- 買値
- 13.28
- 安値
- 12.89
- 高値
- 13.06
- 出来高
- 217
- 1日の変化
- -0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.22%
- 1年の変化
- 27.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K