HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A

12.75 USD 0.23 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HGTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.64 e ad un massimo di 13.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Hagerty Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.64 13.03
Intervallo Annuale
8.03 13.32
Chiusura Precedente
12.98
Apertura
12.85
Bid
12.75
Ask
13.05
Minimo
12.64
Massimo
13.03
Volume
251
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
13.94%
Variazione Semestrale
41.67%
Variazione Annuale
25.49%
