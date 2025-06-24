Valute / HGTY
HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A
12.75 USD 0.23 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HGTY ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.64 e ad un massimo di 13.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Hagerty Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.64 13.03
Intervallo Annuale
8.03 13.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.98
- Apertura
- 12.85
- Bid
- 12.75
- Ask
- 13.05
- Minimo
- 12.64
- Massimo
- 13.03
- Volume
- 251
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.49%
20 settembre, sabato