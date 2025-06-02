Currencies / HGTY
HGTY: Hagerty Inc Class A
12.39 USD 0.31 (2.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HGTY exchange rate has changed by -2.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.36 and at a high of 12.76.
Follow Hagerty Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HGTY News
- Hagerty stock reaches 52-week high at 12.04 USD
- Hagerty holding sells shares worth $11 million
- Hagerty Stock: Reasonably Valued With Plenty Of Growth For The Next Five Years (NYSE:HGTY)
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Hagerty Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- Earnings call transcript: Hagerty Q2 2025 misses EPS but sees revenue surge
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hagerty Q2 2025 presentation: 18% revenue growth drives increased full-year outlook
- Hagerty earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Hagerty beats revenue estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Hagerty adds senior executives to insurance leadership team
- Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Can Hagerty (HGTY) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Will Hagerty (HGTY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Broad Arrow to host Las Vegas collector car auction at Wynn
- Hagerty appoints Marc Burns as SVP of brand and marketing
- Hagerty director Kauffman sells $508k in shares
- RARE FERRARI BERLINETTAS LINE UP FOR INAUGURAL BROAD ARROW ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION
- BROAD ARROW ADDS THE FOURTH SHELBY COBRA EVER BUILT, CSX 2003, TO MONTEREY JET CENTER AUCTION
- BROAD ARROW ADDS ZÃœRICH AUCTION AT THE DOLDER GRAND HOTEL TO ITS GROWING GLOBAL CALENDAR
- BROAD ARROW’S EXPANSION IN EUROPE CONTINUES WITH THE ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION IN BELGIUM
Daily Range
12.36 12.76
Year Range
8.03 12.96
- Previous Close
- 12.70
- Open
- 12.71
- Bid
- 12.39
- Ask
- 12.69
- Low
- 12.36
- High
- 12.76
- Volume
- 302
- Daily Change
- -2.44%
- Month Change
- 10.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.67%
- Year Change
- 21.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%