Moedas / HAUS
HAUS: Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF
17.72 USD 0.05 (0.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HAUS para hoje mudou para 0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.72 e o mais alto foi 17.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAUS Notícias
- Opinion: Wall Street hates REITs — why that might be good news for you
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Trade War Redux
- Raymond James shuffles REITs: Upgrades Essex Property Trust, downgrades MAA
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- State Of REITs: The 'Dark Age' Is Over
- Opinion: Your 401(k) may need some all-weather protection
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Tariff Turbulence
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- REIT Earnings Halftime Report
Faixa diária
17.72 17.73
Faixa anual
16.51 20.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.67
- Open
- 17.73
- Bid
- 17.72
- Ask
- 18.02
- Low
- 17.72
- High
- 17.73
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.33%
- Mudança anual
- -12.84%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh