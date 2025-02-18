Currencies / HAUS
HAUS: Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF
17.75 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HAUS exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.75 and at a high of 17.75.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
17.75 17.75
Year Range
16.51 20.33
- Previous Close
- 17.72
- Open
- 17.75
- Bid
- 17.75
- Ask
- 18.05
- Low
- 17.75
- High
- 17.75
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- -1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.17%
- Year Change
- -12.69%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K