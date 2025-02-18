Divisas / HAUS
HAUS: Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF
17.72 USD 0.05 (0.28%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HAUS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tidal ETF Trust Residential REIT ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
HAUS News
- Opinion: Wall Street hates REITs — why that might be good news for you
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Trade War Redux
- Raymond James shuffles REITs: Upgrades Essex Property Trust, downgrades MAA
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- State Of REITs: The 'Dark Age' Is Over
- Opinion: Your 401(k) may need some all-weather protection
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Tariff Turbulence
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- REIT Earnings Halftime Report
Rango diario
17.72 17.73
Rango anual
16.51 20.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.67
- Open
- 17.73
- Bid
- 17.72
- Ask
- 18.02
- Low
- 17.72
- High
- 17.73
- Volumen
- 2
- Cambio diario
- 0.28%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.33%
- Cambio anual
- -12.84%
