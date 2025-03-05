Moedas / GRN
GRN: iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes
30.50 USD 0.16 (0.53%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRN para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.44 e o mais alto foi 30.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Commodities: Court Ruling Against U.S. Tariffs Pushes Oil Higher
- Earnings call transcript: Greenlane Renewables sees Q1 2025 revenue rise, stock steady
- IMO's Net-Zero Strategy For Global Shipping Starts With Pricing Carbon But Not Perfect
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Strengthening U.S. Domestic Clean Energy Production Is Key To Reducing Tariff Shocks
Faixa diária
30.44 30.50
Faixa anual
23.82 32.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.34
- Open
- 30.44
- Bid
- 30.50
- Ask
- 30.80
- Low
- 30.44
- High
- 30.50
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.84%
- Mudança anual
- 20.03%
