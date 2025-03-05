A taxa do GRN para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.44 e o mais alto foi 30.50.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.